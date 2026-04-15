UMEED scheme drives change for women in Rajouri



Speaking about eco-friendly handicraft items made by women using chir pine needles, he said, "It is a very simple process, as it does not require them to purchase raw materials from any external source. When people take their livestock out for grazing, they simultaneously gather dry pine needles that have fallen to the ground. They collect these needles, bring them home, wash and dry them, and then, using just a needle and thread, they craft various products. These items are entirely eco-friendly and have no adverse environmental impact."



A resident, Aarti, said, "When this scheme reached us in 2014, we used to sit idle all day and remain confined to our kitchen chores. We neither stepped out of the house nor were we aware of anything happening in the outside world. When this scheme came our way, we joined a Self-Help Group (SHG); subsequently, we brought other women on board as well. Today, we are self-reliant. Currently, at least 100 to 150 women are working alongside us."



NRLM is a central poverty alleviation scheme aimed at empowering rural poor women by organising them into SHGs to achieve financial independence, sustainable livelihoods, and improved access to financial services.



This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.