Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam allegedly depicted as ‘Ravan’ at JNU; clashes erupt

A controversy erupted at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Wednesday, October 2 (Vijayadashami) after the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) allegedly featured a symbolic “Ravan Dahan” portraying former students Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam as Ravan. Both are currently facing legal proceedings related to the anti-CAA protests and the Delhi riots.

The All India Students’ Association (AISA) condemned the move, calling it “a blatant and dastardly display of Islamophobia, exploiting religious sentiments to harvest political benefits.”

The organisation also questioned why figures such as Nathuram Godse or Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh were not chosen instead, as per a report by WION.

Violence during immersion procession

The row quickly escalated into clashes on campus. Reports suggest that tensions flared near the Sabarmati Tea Point, where the ABVP-led Visarjan Shobha Yatra was passing through. Members of Left-backed groups, AISA, SFI, and DSF, were accused of hurling shoes, slippers, and stones at the procession, leading to chaos.

ABVP alleged that not just students but the Durga idol itself was attacked.

ABVP’s stand

Terming the incident an assault on faith, ABVP JNU president Mayank Panchal said, “This is not just an attack on a religious event, but a direct attack on the university’s festive tradition and the faith of the students. The ABVP will not tolerate such cultural aggression at any cost.”

The JNU administration has not yet issued a formal statement. With both ABVP and Left-affiliated groups trading accusations, the campus remains tense.