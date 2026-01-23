Ukraine's Zelenskyy says his repeated warnings to Europe feel like 'Groundhog Day'

The former comic actor referred to the movie "Groundhog Day," in which the main character must relive the same day over and over again.

"Just last year, here in Davos, I ended my speech with the words: Europe needs to know how to defend itself. A year has passed. And nothing has changed. We are still in a situation where I must say the same words again," Zelenskyy said.

He said that Ukrainians, too, seem caught in that reality in the war, "repeating the same thing for weeks, months and, of course, for years. And yet that is exactly how we live now. It's our life."

His speech came after he met behind closed doors for about an hour in Davos with US President Donald Trump, who described the talks as "very good." Zelenskyy called them "productive and meaningful."