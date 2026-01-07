Ukraine Prez meets Witkoff, Kushner on peace talks; thanks US for backing



Earlier, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said in a post on X that the US delegation met with the Ukrainian delegation and the Coalition of the Willing to advance President Trump's peace plan on Ukraine.



He said that the US delegation included Jared Kushner, General Alex Grynkewich, Ambassador Charles Kushner, and White House advisor Josh Gruenbaum.



Witkoff said, "Today, the US delegation met in Paris with the constituents of the Coalition of the Willing as well as the Ukrainian delegation to advance President Trump's peace plan on Ukraine. The US delegation included Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, General Alex Grynkewich, Ambassador Charles Kushner, and White House advisor Josh Gruenbaum. We held several meetings with the Europeans, including President Macron, and the Ukrainians, including President Zelenskyy, and are encouraged by the collaborative approach and partnership between the parties. We have made significant progress on several critical workstreams, including our bilateral security guarantee framework and a prosperity plan. The Coalition also released a statement outlining its framework to a security guarantee. We agree with the Coalition that durable security guarantees and robust prosperity commitments are essential to a lasting peace in the Ukraine and we will continue to work together on this effort. We will be continuing our discussions with the Ukrainian delegation this evening and tomorrow, and we are hopeful to achieve additional positive momentum in the near future."