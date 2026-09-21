UGC revises allied healthcare degree norms, MPT and MOT to get specialisations from 2026-27

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has revised the degree structure and nomenclature for several allied and healthcare programmes, with the changes applying from the 2026-27 academic year.

Under the revised framework, Master of Physiotherapy (MPT) and Master of Occupational Therapy (MOT) will no longer be awarded as general degrees. Students admitted to these programmes from 2026-27 will receive degrees with specified specialisations. Students admitted before the 2026-27 academic year will continue to be governed by the earlier rules.

The changes were notified through the fifth amendment to the UGC's 2014 notification on Specification of Degrees, issued under Section 22(3) of the UGC Act, 1956. The notification was dated August 27, 2026, and the Gazette was published on August 31.