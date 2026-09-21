UGC revises allied healthcare degree norms, MPT and MOT to get specialisations from 2026-27

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has revised the degree structure and nomenclature for several allied and healthcare programmes, with the changes applying from the 2026-27 academic year.
Under the revised framework, Master of Physiotherapy (MPT) and Master of Occupational Therapy (MOT) will no longer be awarded as general degrees. Students admitted to these programmes from 2026-27 will receive degrees with specified specialisations. Students admitted before the 2026-27 academic year will continue to be governed by the earlier rules.
The changes were notified through the fifth amendment to the UGC's 2014 notification on Specification of Degrees, issued under Section 22(3) of the UGC Act, 1956. The notification was dated August 27, 2026, and the Gazette was published on August 31.
MPT and MOT to carry specialisations
The revised framework specifies areas of specialisation for both postgraduate programmes.
For Master of Occupational Therapy, the notified areas include musculoskeletal sciences, paediatrics and neonatology, neurosciences, mental health, rehabilitation, geriatrics, hand and oncological sciences, cardiovascular and pulmonary sciences, sports sciences, obstetrics and gynaecology sciences, and community rehabilitation sciences.
The MPT framework includes specialisations such as musculoskeletal sciences, neurosciences, cardiovascular and pulmonary sciences, sports sciences, paediatrics and neonatal sciences, obstetrics and gynaecology sciences, oncology sciences and community rehabilitation sciences.
The revised nomenclature is intended to identify the specific area in which a student has completed postgraduate training rather than awarding MPT or MOT as a general qualification.
33 new degrees added
The UGC has also notified 33 new allied and healthcare degrees and restructured or updated 21 existing degrees under the regulatory framework of the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP).
The revised list covers disciplines including physiotherapy, occupational therapy, optometry, medical laboratory sciences, emergency medical technology, anaesthesia and operation theatre technology, nutrition and dietetics, psychology, medical and psychiatric social work, medical radiology and imaging technology, radiation therapy technology, nuclear medicine technology, medical physics, physician associates, dialysis therapy, respiratory technology and health information management.
Among the specified degrees are Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Science (BMLS), Master of Medical Laboratory Science (MMLS), Bachelor of Emergency Medical Technologist (BEMT), Master of Advance Care Paramedics (MACP), Bachelor of Anaesthesia and Operation Theatre Technology (BAOTT) and Master of Anaesthesia and Operation Theatre Technology (MAOTT).
Health Information Management included
Health Information Management has also been included in the revised degree list, with BSc Health Information Management and MSc Health Information Management specified under the framework. The list also includes a Master of Respiratory Technology in Neonatal and Paediatric Respiratory Care.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said the changes are part of efforts to bring greater uniformity to allied and healthcare education, including course duration, degree nomenclature and entry qualifications. The NCAHP has described the move as part of its broader "One Nation, One Curriculum" approach.
Changes follow NCAHP curriculum reforms
The degree changes come as NCAHP works to standardise education across allied and healthcare professions covered by the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Act, 2021.
The commission has already released competency-based curricula covering several professions, with the curricula to be implemented from the 2026-27 academic year. These curricula also specify minimum norms for allied and healthcare institutions.
For students entering these programmes from 2026-27, universities will therefore have to follow the revised degree nomenclature and applicable programme requirements. Students who entered under the earlier framework will continue under the rules applicable at the time of their admission.