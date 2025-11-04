UGC releases PG merit list; Applications open till Nov 15

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released the provisional merit list for the National Scholarship for Post Graduate Students for the academic year 2024-25.

The list features 10,000 postgraduate students—5,000 each from the humanities and social sciences, and science streams.

Candidates can check the list, which includes details such as application ID, name, institution, and course, on the National Scholarship Portal (scholarships.gov.in) and the UGC website.

Under the National Scholarship for Post Graduate Studies, selected students will receive ₹15,000 per month for 10 months each academic year.