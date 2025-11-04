UGC releases PG merit list; Applications open till Nov 15

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released the provisional merit list for the National Scholarship for Post Graduate Students for the academic year 2024-25.
The list features 10,000 postgraduate students—5,000 each from the humanities and social sciences, and science streams.
Candidates can check the list, which includes details such as application ID, name, institution, and course, on the National Scholarship Portal (scholarships.gov.in) and the UGC website.
Under the National Scholarship for Post Graduate Studies, selected students will receive ₹15,000 per month for 10 months each academic year.
The scholarship aims to support meritorious students pursuing full-time postgraduate degree programmes in India.
Applications are open until November 15, 2025, and institute verification will continue till November 30, 2025.
Eligibility Criteria
The scholarship is available to students pursuing their first postgraduate degree. Candidates already holding a PG degree are ineligible.
Applicants must be enrolled in an eligible university or college in India. For integrated programmes, the award applies only to the PG component.
Students must be below 30 years of age at the time of admission to the first semester or year of their PG programme.
Only full-time regular students can apply; those in distance, open, or private mode are not eligible.
According to UGC’s notification, reserved slots for women will first be allotted to single, twin, or fraternal girl children, regardless of UG marks, with the remaining seats filled strictly based on merit.
Students are advised to visit the official portal and complete the application process before the deadline to avail of the scholarship benefits.