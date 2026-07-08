UGC NET June 2026 provisional answer key expected anytime soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the provisional answer key for the UGC NET June 2026 examination is expected to release soon, after the examination concluded on July 5.
Once released, candidates can download the provisional answer key along with their recorded OMR response sheets from the official UGC NET website. This will allow them to compare their responses with the official answers and estimate their likely scores before the results are announced.
The UGC NET June 2026 examination saw around 9.08 lakh registered candidates. The exam determines eligibility for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programmes in universities and higher education institutions across India.
After the answer key is published, NTA will open an online objection window for candidates who wish to challenge any answer. Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question challenged. Objections submitted after the deadline or without the prescribed fee will not be considered.
All valid objections will be reviewed by subject experts. If any challenge is accepted, the provisional answer key will be revised before the final answer key is released. The final answer key will be used to prepare the UGC NET June 2026 results, after which no further objections will be accepted.
Candidates are advised to regularly check the official UGC NET website for updates on the answer key, objection window, and result declaration.