UGC NET December 2025 exam to begin on December 31; schedule released

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced the subject-wise schedule for the UGC NET December 2025 examination, which will begin on December 31 and conclude on January 7. The detailed timetable has been uploaded on the official website for candidates’ reference.

According to the notification released on December 17, the UGC NET December 2025 examination will be conducted in two daily shifts. The first shift will be held from 9 am to 12 noon, while the second shift will take place from 3 pm to 6 pm. The examination will be conducted in online mode across more than 80 subjects.

The UGC NET is conducted to determine eligibility for the award of the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programmes.