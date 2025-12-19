UGC NET December 2025 exam to begin on December 31; schedule released

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced the subject-wise schedule for the UGC NET December 2025 examination, which will begin on December 31 and conclude on January 7. The detailed timetable has been uploaded on the official website for candidates’ reference.
According to the notification released on December 17, the UGC NET December 2025 examination will be conducted in two daily shifts. The first shift will be held from 9 am to 12 noon, while the second shift will take place from 3 pm to 6 pm. The examination will be conducted in online mode across more than 80 subjects.
The UGC NET is conducted to determine eligibility for the award of the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programmes.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has informed candidates that the exam city intimation slip for the December 2025 cycle will be made available on its website around 10 days prior to the scheduled examination date. Candidates can check updates and download related notifications from the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
For context, the UGC NET June 2025 session was held between June 18 and 21, with results declared on July 21.
More than 10.19 lakh candidates registered for the June session, and over 7.52 lakh appeared for the examination. Of these, 5,269 candidates qualified for both JRF and Assistant Professor roles, 54,885 qualified for Assistant Professorship and PhD admission, while 1,28,179 candidates qualified for PhD admission only.
Candidates securing JRF are eligible for funded research opportunities and teaching positions. Those qualifying for Assistant Professorship can apply for faculty roles across colleges and universities. At the same time, candidates in the PhD-only category can seek admission to doctoral programmes as per institutional guidelines.