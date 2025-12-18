UGC issues notice against 3 fake universities in Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a new notification alerting students, parents, and the general public of fake universities in Karnataka, Delhi, and Maharashtra, and warned them against enrolling in them.

The commission reiterated that degrees received from these universities will not be recognised for employment, higher education, or any other official purposes, as they are deemed invalid, EduGraph reports.

These universities have been official included in the UGC’s list of fake universities:

National Backward Krushi Vidyapeeth, Solapur, Maharashtra SK Choultary, Tumkur, Karnataka National Institute of Management Solution, Delhi

The above universities are thus deemed by the UGC as “self-styled institutions”, and are neither recognised under Section 2(f) of the UGC Act, 1956, nor declared as deemed universities under Section 3 of the same act, the UGC clarified.

In addition, the notice reiterated that none of these universities has been approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), or any other statutory regulatory organisation, and any academic qualification issued by them has no legal validity.

In October 2025, the UGC released a list of 22 fake universities across various states, all of which were operating without proper recognition. In that notice too, the commission stated that these institutions were not authorised to award degrees and qualifications, and warned students enrolling in them of severe academic and professional qualifications.