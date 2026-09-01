UGC invites applications from HEIs for ODL, online programme recognition for 2026-27

The UGC has invited fresh applications from eligible higher educational institutions (HEIs) seeking recognition to offer programmes through Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and/or online mode for the academic year 2026-27 and academic sessions beginning January-February 2027 onwards.
According to a public notice issued by the UGC on August 31, eligible institutions can submit their applications through the official Distance Education Bureau (DEB) portal. The online application window will remain open from September 1 to September 15, 2026.
The application process has been opened in accordance with the UGC (Open and Distance Learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations, 2020, and subsequent amendments. HEIs are required to meet the eligibility and regulatory requirements prescribed by the Commission before recognition can be granted.
Institutions will also have to submit the required original affidavit and annexures in hard copy. The deadline for submitting these documents has been fixed as September 25, 2026. The documents are to be sent to the Joint Secretary, Distance Education Bureau, UGC, at 35, Feroze Shah Road, New Delhi.
The Commission has clarified that simply submitting an application does not amount to recognition or approval. Applications will be scrutinised against the standards and conditions laid down under the applicable UGC regulations.
The UGC notice also states that the application submission window is available throughout the year for HEIs already entitled to offer online programmes and for Category-I HEIs eligible to offer ODL programmes. Institutions have been advised to visit the UGC DEB website for details regarding the prescribed application fee and further announcements.
The development is significant for universities and higher education institutions planning to expand their recognised online and distance-learning offerings for the upcoming academic sessions.