UGC flags Rajasthan institute as fake university

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has updated its list of fake universities, adding a self-styled institute from Rajasthan and cautioning students against seeking admission there, according to a report by The Telegraph.

The newly flagged institution, identified as the Rajeev Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management in Alwar, has been declared unauthorised to award degrees.

The UGC clarified that the institute is not recognised under the provisions of the UGC Act, meaning any qualifications issued by it would be invalid for employment or further studies.

The move forms part of a broader crackdown on unrecognised institutions across India. The regulator has repeatedly warned that such entities mislead students by presenting themselves as legitimate universities while lacking the legal authority to grant degrees.

In its latest update, the UGC reiterated that it maintains a list of fake universities operating across multiple states, urging prospective students and parents to verify the recognition status of institutions before applying. Degrees from these institutions are not considered valid for jobs or higher education.

The Commission has also advised students to rely on official UGC resources to check whether a university is recognised, especially ahead of the admission season when such fraudulent institutes tend to attract applicants.