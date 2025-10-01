UGC flags 54 state universities for not posting public disclosures on websites, MP tops the list

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has named at least 54 state private universities as defaulters for failing to share the required information under Section 13 of the UGC Act of 1956, as well as failing to post public disclosures on their websites, according to authorities.

The UGC stated that it had frequently reminded universities to provide comprehensive details for inspection and to present proof documents signed by the registrar.

“They were also directed to upload the filled-in format and appendices on their website by giving a link on the home page so that the information is accessible to the students and the general public. The above was followed by several reminders through e-mails and online meetings," UGC Secretary Manish Joshi told News18.

According to the criteria for public self-disclosure, higher education institutions must maintain a functional website to exchange information with stakeholders.

It stated that the information published on the website should be immediately accessible to all visitors on the home page, without the need for registration or login.

The guideline also recommended that there should be a 'search' feature provided for easier navigation.

Madhya Pradesh had the most defaulting universities (10), followed by Gujarat (8), Sikkim (5), and Uttarakhand (4).

The UGC distributed a list of defaulting universities and warned them to take quick corrective measures. According to UGC officials, tougher measures may be implemented if these institutions continue to ignore the guidelines.

The higher education body has recently strengthened its scrutiny of private universities. In July, it admonished 23 institutions for not designating ombudspersons.