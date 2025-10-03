News

UGC flags 54 private universities as defaulters in 2025 | Full list HERE

The defaulting universities are spread across several states, with Madhya Pradesh accounting for the largest number
File photo of UGC
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has identified 54 state private universities across India as defaulters for failing to comply with Section 13 of the UGC Act, 1956. These institutions did not provide required information for inspection and failed to make essential details publicly available on their websites.

The UGC has urged students and parents to check the compliance status of universities before taking admission to avoid enrolling in institutions that may not meet regulatory standards.

Why these universities were flagged

Under UGC regulations, all higher education institutions must maintain a functional website with easily accessible information on courses, faculty, infrastructure, and other academic data. This information should be available directly on the homepage, without requiring logins, and should include a search facility for easy navigation.

Despite repeated reminders through emails, online meetings, and official notices, the 54 universities did not submit the required forms or provide proof of compliance. Their failure to make public disclosures prompted the UGC to classify them as defaulters and issue warnings for immediate corrective action, as per a report by Moneycontrol.

Where the defaulters are located

The defaulting universities are spread across several states, with Madhya Pradesh accounting for the largest number (10), followed by Gujarat (8), Sikkim (5), and Uttarakhand (4). The remaining 27 are spread across other states including Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, West Bengal, and more.

The UGC has warned that failure to comply could result in stricter action, including restrictions on admissions or revocation of recognition.

Why checking UGC compliance matters

Verifying a university’s UGC recognition is crucial to ensure that the degree earned is legally valid and recognized across India.

Non-compliant universities may mislead students about courses, faculty quality, or other academic offerings. Checking the status helps students make informed choices and safeguard their future academic and career prospects.

Students can verify a university’s recognition by visiting the official UGC website (www.ugc.ac.in) and navigating to the “List of Universities” section. 

Full list of defaulter universities

  1. Krishnaguru Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya – Barpeta, Assam

  2. Amity University – Patna, Bihar

  3. Dr. C.V. Raman University – Vaishali, Bihar

  4. Sandip University – Madhubani, Bihar

  5. Anjaneya University – Raipur, Chhattisgarh

  6. Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya – Sankra Kumhari, Chhattisgarh

  7. Maharishi University of Management and Technology – Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh

  8. India International University of Legal Education & Research – Sancoale, South Goa

  9. Gandhinagar University – Kalol, Gujarat

  10. J.G. University – Gandhinagar, Gujarat

  11. K.N. University – Near KNPIS Circle, Gujarat

  12. M.K. University – Patan, Gujarat

  13. Plastindia International University – Valsad, Gujarat

  14. Surendranagar University – Wadhwan, Gujarat

  15. TeamLease Skills University – Vadodara, Gujarat

  16. Transstadia University – Ahmedabad, Gujarat

  17. NIILM University – Kaithal, Haryana

  18. Amity University Ranchi – Ranchi, Jharkhand

  19. AISECT University – Hazaribagh, Jharkhand

  20. Capital University – Koderma, Jharkhand

  21. Sai Nath University – Ranchi, Jharkhand

  22. Sri Jagadhguru Murugarajendra University – Karnataka

  23. Azim Premji University – Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

  24. Aryavart University – Sehore, Madhya Pradesh

  25. Dr. Preeti Global University – Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh

  26. Gyanveer University – Sagar, Madhya Pradesh

  27. J.N.C.T Professional University – Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

  28. LNCT Vidhyapeeth University – Indore, Madhya Pradesh

  29. Mahakaushal University – Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh

  30. Maharishi Mahesh Yogi Vedic Vishwavidyalaya – Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh

  31. Mansarovar Global University – Sehore, Madhya Pradesh

  32. Shubham University – Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

  33. Alard University – Pune, Maharashtra

  34. Dr. D.Y. Patil Dnyan Prasad University – Pune, Maharashtra

  35. Asian International University – Imphal West, Manipur

  36. Bir Tikendrajit University – Imphal West, Manipur

  37. Manipur International University – Imphal, Manipur

  38. Amity University Punjab – Mohali, Punjab

  39. OPJS University – Churu, Rajasthan

  40. Medhavi Skills University – Singtam, East Sikkim

  41. Sikkim Alpine University (formerly EIILM University) – South Sikkim

  42. Sikkim Global Technical University – Namchi, Sikkim

  43. Sikkim International University – West Sikkim

  44. Sikkim Skill University – Namthang, South Sikkim

  45. Techno India University – West Tripura

  46. Agrawan Heritage University – Agra, Uttar Pradesh

  47. F.S. University – Shikohabad, Uttar Pradesh

  48. Major S.D. Singh University – Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh

  49. Monad University – Hapur, Uttar Pradesh

  50. Maya Devi University – Dehradun, Uttarakhand

  51. Mind Power University – Nainital, Uttarakhand

  52. Smt. Manjira Devi University – Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand

  53. Surajmal University – Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand

  54. Swami Vivekananda University – Barrackpore, West Bengal

