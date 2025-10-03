UGC flags 54 private universities as defaulters in 2025 | Full list HERE

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has identified 54 state private universities across India as defaulters for failing to comply with Section 13 of the UGC Act, 1956. These institutions did not provide required information for inspection and failed to make essential details publicly available on their websites.
The UGC has urged students and parents to check the compliance status of universities before taking admission to avoid enrolling in institutions that may not meet regulatory standards.
Why these universities were flagged
Under UGC regulations, all higher education institutions must maintain a functional website with easily accessible information on courses, faculty, infrastructure, and other academic data. This information should be available directly on the homepage, without requiring logins, and should include a search facility for easy navigation.
Despite repeated reminders through emails, online meetings, and official notices, the 54 universities did not submit the required forms or provide proof of compliance. Their failure to make public disclosures prompted the UGC to classify them as defaulters and issue warnings for immediate corrective action, as per a report by Moneycontrol.
Where the defaulters are located
The defaulting universities are spread across several states, with Madhya Pradesh accounting for the largest number (10), followed by Gujarat (8), Sikkim (5), and Uttarakhand (4). The remaining 27 are spread across other states including Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, West Bengal, and more.
The UGC has warned that failure to comply could result in stricter action, including restrictions on admissions or revocation of recognition.
Why checking UGC compliance matters
Verifying a university’s UGC recognition is crucial to ensure that the degree earned is legally valid and recognized across India.
Non-compliant universities may mislead students about courses, faculty quality, or other academic offerings. Checking the status helps students make informed choices and safeguard their future academic and career prospects.
Students can verify a university’s recognition by visiting the official UGC website () and navigating to the “List of Universities” section.
Full list of defaulter universities
Krishnaguru Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya – Barpeta, Assam
Amity University – Patna, Bihar
Dr. C.V. Raman University – Vaishali, Bihar
Sandip University – Madhubani, Bihar
Anjaneya University – Raipur, Chhattisgarh
Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya – Sankra Kumhari, Chhattisgarh
Maharishi University of Management and Technology – Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh
India International University of Legal Education & Research – Sancoale, South Goa
Gandhinagar University – Kalol, Gujarat
J.G. University – Gandhinagar, Gujarat
K.N. University – Near KNPIS Circle, Gujarat
M.K. University – Patan, Gujarat
Plastindia International University – Valsad, Gujarat
Surendranagar University – Wadhwan, Gujarat
TeamLease Skills University – Vadodara, Gujarat
Transstadia University – Ahmedabad, Gujarat
NIILM University – Kaithal, Haryana
Amity University Ranchi – Ranchi, Jharkhand
AISECT University – Hazaribagh, Jharkhand
Capital University – Koderma, Jharkhand
Sai Nath University – Ranchi, Jharkhand
Sri Jagadhguru Murugarajendra University – Karnataka
Azim Premji University – Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh
Aryavart University – Sehore, Madhya Pradesh
Dr. Preeti Global University – Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh
Gyanveer University – Sagar, Madhya Pradesh
J.N.C.T Professional University – Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh
LNCT Vidhyapeeth University – Indore, Madhya Pradesh
Mahakaushal University – Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh
Maharishi Mahesh Yogi Vedic Vishwavidyalaya – Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh
Mansarovar Global University – Sehore, Madhya Pradesh
Shubham University – Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh
Alard University – Pune, Maharashtra
Dr. D.Y. Patil Dnyan Prasad University – Pune, Maharashtra
Asian International University – Imphal West, Manipur
Bir Tikendrajit University – Imphal West, Manipur
Manipur International University – Imphal, Manipur
Amity University Punjab – Mohali, Punjab
OPJS University – Churu, Rajasthan
Medhavi Skills University – Singtam, East Sikkim
Sikkim Alpine University (formerly EIILM University) – South Sikkim
Sikkim Global Technical University – Namchi, Sikkim
Sikkim International University – West Sikkim
Sikkim Skill University – Namthang, South Sikkim
Techno India University – West Tripura
Agrawan Heritage University – Agra, Uttar Pradesh
F.S. University – Shikohabad, Uttar Pradesh
Major S.D. Singh University – Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh
Monad University – Hapur, Uttar Pradesh
Maya Devi University – Dehradun, Uttarakhand
Mind Power University – Nainital, Uttarakhand
Smt. Manjira Devi University – Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand
Surajmal University – Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand
Swami Vivekananda University – Barrackpore, West Bengal