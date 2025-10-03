UGC flags 54 private universities as defaulters in 2025 | Full list HERE

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has identified 54 state private universities across India as defaulters for failing to comply with Section 13 of the UGC Act, 1956. These institutions did not provide required information for inspection and failed to make essential details publicly available on their websites.

The UGC has urged students and parents to check the compliance status of universities before taking admission to avoid enrolling in institutions that may not meet regulatory standards.

Why these universities were flagged

Under UGC regulations, all higher education institutions must maintain a functional website with easily accessible information on courses, faculty, infrastructure, and other academic data. This information should be available directly on the homepage, without requiring logins, and should include a search facility for easy navigation.

Despite repeated reminders through emails, online meetings, and official notices, the 54 universities did not submit the required forms or provide proof of compliance. Their failure to make public disclosures prompted the UGC to classify them as defaulters and issue warnings for immediate corrective action, as per a report by Moneycontrol.

Where the defaulters are located

The defaulting universities are spread across several states, with Madhya Pradesh accounting for the largest number (10), followed by Gujarat (8), Sikkim (5), and Uttarakhand (4). The remaining 27 are spread across other states including Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, West Bengal, and more.

The UGC has warned that failure to comply could result in stricter action, including restrictions on admissions or revocation of recognition.

Why checking UGC compliance matters

Verifying a university’s UGC recognition is crucial to ensure that the degree earned is legally valid and recognized across India.

Non-compliant universities may mislead students about courses, faculty quality, or other academic offerings. Checking the status helps students make informed choices and safeguard their future academic and career prospects.

Students can verify a university’s recognition by visiting the official UGC website ( www.ugc.ac.in ) and navigating to the “List of Universities” section.

Full list of defaulter universities