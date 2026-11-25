The University Grants Commission (UGC) is set to re-examine its Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026, following concerns and legal challenges, with the Centre agreeing to constitute a committee for the review. The development has brought renewed attention to how higher education institutions address discrimination and, particularly, whether students know about the grievance redressal mechanisms available to them and feel confident using them.
The 2026 regulations sought to strengthen institutional measures against discrimination through provisions such as Equal Opportunity Centres, Equity Committees, Equity Helplines and Equity Ambassadors. However, the debate surrounding the regulations also raises questions about the accessibility of existing complaint mechanisms, students' awareness of their rights and the institutional response to complaints.
At the University of Hyderabad, protests demanding the termination of a faculty member over alleged casteist remarks have brought these concerns into focus.
Dilshada Raihan, a second-year PhD scholar in Philosophy and Students' Union president at the University of Hyderabad, says she has experienced discrimination based on gender, religion and regional background. According to her, these incidents went unaddressed.
"At first, it will feel inclusive, but there are places which are not inclusive," she says.
Raihan also referred to an alleged incident involving a faculty member who reportedly used casteist and classist remarks against a student. According to her, the professor allegedly called the student terms like "Dalit untouchable idiot" and "poverty-driven third-rate". She added that derogatory comments were also made about Dravidians, where the faculty member reportedly suggested that social status was determined by birth, rather than educational qualifications.
One of the concerns Raihan identifies is the lack of awareness among students about anti-discrimination policies and grievance redressal mechanisms. She says information about these provisions should be accessible in the public domain, with the UGC and institutional anti-discrimination cells taking responsibility for communicating the procedures.
She also points to students' hesitation to file complaints due to concerns that reporting an incident could affect their marks, attendance or academic progress. Some students, she says, also face threats or intimidation, which can discourage them from approaching the authorities.
Syed Sultan Ahmed, chairperson of the Association of International Schools of India (TAISI), says discrimination on campuses can take different forms, including social exclusion, stereotyping and unequal access to academic opportunities.
He points out that it may occur through everyday interactions, such as exclusion from project groups, comments about a student's accent or assumptions based on their surname and background.
Students from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities, first-generation learners, those from rural or non-English-medium schools, students from the North-East and persons with disabilities may face additional challenges, he says. These experiences can also intersect with religion, gender, language and economic background.
According to Ahmed, the existence of grievance redressal mechanisms does not necessarily mean students are confident about using them. Concerns about retaliation, social exclusion and academic consequences can influence their decision to report an incident.
A student may know where to submit a complaint but still choose not to approach the authorities if there is little confidence that the matter will be addressed fairly, he says. The power imbalance between students and faculty members makes independent and confidential complaint mechanisms particularly important.
Ahmed also cautions against interpreting a low number of complaints as an indication that discrimination is absent. The number could also reflect students' reluctance to report incidents.
He recommends clear timelines for resolving complaints and protection against retaliation to help build students' confidence in institutional procedures.
Universities have outlined different committees and reporting systems to address student grievances. However, their effectiveness also depends on whether students understand the procedures and feel comfortable approaching them.
Dr Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vice-Chancellor of Lovely Professional University (LPU), says the effectiveness of student grievance redressal mechanisms depends on whether students understand the procedures and feel confident using them. Regular communication and awareness initiatives are important to ensure students know where to seek assistance.
He also says universities should prioritise regular sensitisation programmes, accessible and confidential reporting channels, impartial investigations and clearly defined accountability processes. Faculty members and student representatives should also be equipped to recognise and address discriminatory behaviour.
Ultimately, an inclusive campus is one where students feel safe expressing themselves, participating freely and pursuing their ambitions without fear of prejudice, he says.
Shailendra Bhadauria, Chancellor of Pratap University, Jaipur, says the UGC's Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026, seek to establish a structured framework to address discrimination through complaint mechanisms, institutional accountability, protection for complainants and monitoring of equity initiatives.
The proposed measures include Equal Opportunity Centres, Equity Committees, Equity Helplines and Equity Ambassadors to provide students with multiple channels to report discrimination. However, following the Supreme Court's suspension of the 2026 regulations in January, the earlier 2012 regulations remain applicable, he says.
Bhadauria also highlights the importance of accessible and transparent grievance redressal procedures. Student orientations, campus notices, digital platforms and faculty interactions can help communicate the available channels. Confidentiality, timely action and transparent procedures are equally important in ensuring that complaints are addressed impartially.
Apart from formal policies and committees, educationists point to the role of academic institutions in addressing discriminatory attitudes and improving interactions among students.
Kanishka, a second-year BTech student specialising in Computer Science and Engineering (Robotics and AI) at Lovely Professional University, says universities should strengthen awareness programmes, student interactions and sensitisation initiatives. Open discussions about diversity and mutual respect can help students understand different perspectives and challenge stereotypes, the student says.
Ahmed suggests that universities consider bridge programmes, mentoring, academic and language support, financial assistance and accessible infrastructure to address differences in students' educational and socio-economic backgrounds.
He also highlights the importance of representation in student bodies and institutional leadership. Inclusion, he says, should be reflected in classroom interactions, project groups, hostel allocation, academic assessments and opportunities for participation.
Faculty sensitisation is another area that requires attention. Training programmes can help teachers and administrators recognise discriminatory behaviour and respond appropriately to complaints.
The effectiveness of anti-discrimination measures, therefore, depends not only on the committees and policies established by universities but also on students' awareness of these provisions and their confidence in using them. Ensuring that complaint procedures are accessible, confidential and responsive remains an important consideration in addressing discrimination in higher education institutions.