Dilshada Raihan, a second-year PhD scholar in Philosophy and Students' Union president at the University of Hyderabad, says she has experienced discrimination based on gender, religion and regional background. According to her, these incidents went unaddressed.

"At first, it will feel inclusive, but there are places which are not inclusive," she says.

Raihan also referred to an alleged incident involving a faculty member who reportedly used casteist and classist remarks against a student. According to her, the professor allegedly called the student terms like "Dalit untouchable idiot" and "poverty-driven third-rate". She added that derogatory comments were also made about Dravidians, where the faculty member reportedly suggested that social status was determined by birth, rather than educational qualifications.

One of the concerns Raihan identifies is the lack of awareness among students about anti-discrimination policies and grievance redressal mechanisms. She says information about these provisions should be accessible in the public domain, with the UGC and institutional anti-discrimination cells taking responsibility for communicating the procedures.

She also points to students' hesitation to file complaints due to concerns that reporting an incident could affect their marks, attendance or academic progress. Some students, she says, also face threats or intimidation, which can discourage them from approaching the authorities.