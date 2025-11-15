UGC directs universities to submit updated POSH compliance reports

The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 should be closely examined in Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs), stated a directive issued by the National Commission for Women (NCW).

In a letter to universities and colleges, NCW emphasised the importance of standard, fully functional redressal systems and obligatory training to close recurring gaps in compliance.

Following this letter, the University Grants Commission (UGC) directed all HEIs to submit updated reports on the status of Internal Complaints Committees (ICCs), sensitisation measures, complaint-handling procedures, and operational issues, Times of India reports.

Institutions have been invited to provide this information for the academic year 2024-25 using the UGC SAKSHAM Portal.

The NCW (National Commission for Women) plans to hold over 800 Campus Calling Programme, developed in collaboration with Yuvamanthan, across India. These programmes will concentrate on improving training, creating awareness, educating people about the legislation, digital safety, and developing leadership abilities.

Institutions must appoint four campus ambassadors to promote gender equality. These ambassadors will plan events, conduct awareness campaigns, and facilitate student conversations.

HEIs must ensure that faculty and staff actively participate in these sessions, which aim to improve understanding of the POSH Act and institutional commitments under UGC Regulations, 2015.

This participation is meant to guarantee that ICCs are not only created on paper, but also operate with the competence and credibility essential to assist survivors, NCW notes.