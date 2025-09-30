UGC declares distance education psychology degrees invalid, affecting 1.3 lakh students

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has ruled that psychology degrees offered through distance and online learning modes will no longer be considered valid, as reported by The Times of India.

This decision impacts around 1.3 lakh students currently enrolled in, or who have graduated from, BA, BSc, MA, and MSc psychology programmes via distance education.

The UGC’s announcement, made two months ago, has prompted a flood of queries and complaints from students and universities alike. Under the new guidelines, universities can no longer offer psychology courses via online or distance education, and degrees awarded through these modes will be deemed invalid starting from the academic session July–August 2025.

Admissions to such programmes have already been suspended this year, affecting both current students and those planning higher studies or careers in psychology-related fields.

Why the ban was introduced

The UGC’s move aligns with the implementation of the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP) Act, 2021, which brought allied health sciences under a central statutory authority. The NCAHP now regulates fields including psychology, behavioural health sciences, microbiology, food and nutrition science, biotechnology, and clinical nutrition and dietetics.

Prior to the NCAHP, allied health sciences were largely unregulated across many states, resulting in inconsistent curriculum standards and quality, as well as the proliferation of unrecognised colleges and bogus regulatory agencies. To address these issues, the NCAHP developed model curricula and assumed oversight of 10 allied health professions, including psychology.

Following this transition, the UGC’s Distance Education Bureau (DEB) withdrew its approval for allied health programmes delivered via online or distance learning. This decision was formalised during the 592nd UGC meeting on July 23, 2025.

Impact on students and institutions

The ban affects a wide range of programmes across India. Currently, 57 universities offer undergraduate and postgraduate psychology courses through distance education, including:

36 state universities

11 state open universities

5 private universities

3 deemed-to-be universities

2 central universities, including Delhi University and Mizoram University

The popularity of these programmes has grown rapidly, with the number of universities offering distance psychology courses increasing from 17 in academic year 2020–21 to 57 in 2024–25. Telangana and Tamil Nadu have the highest number of institutions providing these programmes.

Under the new regulations, universities must stop admissions to these courses starting July-August 2025, and degrees awarded after this period will no longer be recognised, creating uncertainty for thousands of students currently enrolled or planning to pursue further studies.

Next steps

The UGC has asked all higher education institutions to comply with the new rules. The commission has also approached the Ministry of Education to reconsider allowing psychology programmes under distance education, but no changes have been made so far.

Students who completed their psychology degrees via distance education before the ban remain affected, as the recognition of their qualifications for higher education or career purposes is now unclear.