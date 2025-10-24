UGC cautions students against fake engineering institute in Delhi

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a public advisory warning students against enrolling in the Institute of Management and Engineering, located at 1810/4, 1st Floor, Kotla Mubarakpur, Delhi.

According to the UGC, the institute has been offering degree programmes without proper recognition, in violation of the UGC Act, 1956.

In its official notification, the Commission stated, “It has come to the notice of the University Grants Commission that the Institute of Management and Engineering... is offering various degree courses/programmes in gross violation of the UGC Act, 1956.”