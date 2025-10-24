UGC cautions students against fake engineering institute in Delhi

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a public advisory warning students against enrolling in the Institute of Management and Engineering, located at 1810/4, 1st Floor, Kotla Mubarakpur, Delhi.
According to the UGC, the institute has been offering degree programmes without proper recognition, in violation of the UGC Act, 1956.
In its official notification, the Commission stated, “It has come to the notice of the University Grants Commission that the Institute of Management and Engineering... is offering various degree courses/programmes in gross violation of the UGC Act, 1956.”
Citing Section 22 of the Act, the UGC reiterated that only universities established by a Central, Provincial, or State Act, or institutions deemed to be universities under Section 3, are legally authorized to confer degrees. The notice clarified that the mentioned institute does not fall under any of these categories and, therefore, has no authority to award degrees.
UGC further cautioned students that enrolling in such unrecognized institutions could “jeopardize their academic and professional future.”
Students are advised to verify the status of universities and approved higher educational institutions through the official UGC website — www.ugc.gov.in under the “HEIs” section before seeking admission.