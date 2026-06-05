UGC approves University of Liverpool's Bengaluru campus, second UK university to secure nod in India

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has formally approved the University of Liverpool's plan to establish a campus in Bengaluru, making it the second British university to receive permission to operate an international branch campus in India.

The Letter of Approval was presented by UGC Chairman and Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi to representatives of the University of Liverpool at a ceremony attended by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron and British Council officials.

The Bengaluru campus is scheduled to begin operations in August 2026 and has been approved under UGC regulations governing foreign higher education institutions in India. The development follows the approval granted to the University of Southampton, which became the first UK university to secure permission to establish a campus in the country.

The approval is part of broader India-UK cooperation in higher education, research, innovation and skills development. It also aligns with the internationalisation objectives outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the India-UK Vision 2035 framework.

According to the university, the Bengaluru campus will initially offer undergraduate programmes in Computer Science, Game Design, Business Management, Accounting and Finance, and Biomedical Sciences. The campus will be located in Alembic City in Bengaluru's Whitefield area.

The move comes as India seeks to attract leading foreign universities to establish campuses in the country, providing students with access to international degree programmes without having to study abroad.