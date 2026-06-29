UG grading in Telangana to include mandatory field experience

HYDERABAD: Imagine earning college credits not just by sitting in classrooms or writing exams, but by working with local communities, interning with industries, conducting field studies or solving real-world problems. That is the direction higher education in Telangana is set to take from the 2026–27 academic year.

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) is preparing to roll out a new experiential learning framework that will make practical learning a mandatory, credit-based component of undergraduate education. The framework will also be introduced for postgraduate and doctoral programmes, signalling a shift towards learning beyond the classroom.

For years, internships and community service have largely been treated as optional add-ons. Under the proposed framework, however, these activities will carry academic credits and contribute to students’ overall grades, giving experiential learning the same importance as classroom instruction.

Speaking to TNIE, TGCHE chairman Prof V Balakista Reddy said the move is aimed at reconnecting higher education with society.

“The existing education system often leaves students disconnected from real-life societal issues despite earning degrees. Students come to college, complete their courses, obtain degrees and leave.

But where is their connection with society? To address this gap, the council has prepared draft guidelines titled “Experiential Learning: A Game Changer in Higher Education, drawing from global best practices and the principles of the National Education Policy”.

He said the biggest shift lies in making practical learning count towards academic evaluation. “The biggest change is that experiential learning will now be recognised through credits and marks. Once these activities become part of academic evaluation, students will take them seriously because they have to pass the course.”

According to the draft guidelines, undergraduate students will have to complete 12 to 20 experiential learning credits, accounting for 10-15% of their programme credits. Postgraduate students will earn eight to 12 credits, while doctoral scholars will complete 12 to 16 credits through practical learning.

The proposed framework offers institutions a wide range of experiential learning pathways, including industry internships, village immersion programmes, community service, case studies, field-based projects, service learning, capstone projects, faculty-guided research, innovation labs, sustainability projects, virtual internships and digital learning platforms.

Institutions will have the flexibility to design discipline-specific programmes while ensuring quality, mentorship and proper assessment.

To support implementation, every higher education institution will establish an Experiential Learning Cell, appoint departmental coordinators and constitute an Experiential Learning Assessment and Recognition Committee to oversee placements, monitor student progress and award academic credits.

The guidelines also encourage partnerships with industries, government departments, research organisations, hospitals, schools, start-ups, non-governmental organisations and local communities to create meaningful learning opportunities beyond campus.

The council is expected to finalise the guidelines shortly, paving the way for implementation across higher education institutions in Telangana during the ongoing academic year.

This story has been written by Meghna Nath.