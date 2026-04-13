Udupi school introduces AI teacher robot in Karnataka’s first such government school initiative

UDUPI: The 111-year-old Vandse Government Higher Primary School at Byndoor in Kundapur taluk, Udupi, introduced a generative AI teacher robot, which is the first such initiative in a government school in Karnataka.

IRIS, developed by Makerlabs Edutech under the NITI Aayog’s Atal Tinkering Lab project, was first introduced at KTCT Higher Secondary School in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, two years ago.

“Our school inaugurated the saree-clad humanoid to promote interactive learning. It is not an alternative to teachers, but teacher-friendly. The AI-enabled voice assistant supports interactive learning in over 20 languages, and we intend to utilise the facility from the next academic year.