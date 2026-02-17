Double delight for Odisha as twin brothers score the same in JEE Main 2026

Kota: Twin brothers Mahroof and Masroor Ahmed Khan from Bhubaneswar have secured identical scores in the JEE-Main 2026 Session 1 examination.



The brothers prepared in Kota for the engineering entrance test conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).



Speaking to ANI, one of the brothers said, "Luckily, there weren't too many difficulties. It was quite smooth sailing. All the teachers helped a lot. I just did whatever the teachers told me to do, and followed up, did all the work. Nothing else, nothing special." He added, "I've devoted a lot of time to preparation. I've been preparing for JEE on my own for 5 years. A lot of hard work has gone into it, and Kota has definitely helped a lot."