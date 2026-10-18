“True icons and role models for youth”: Odisha CM Mohan Majhi hails Indian men’s, women’s hockey teams



Meanwhile, the women's team ended a 44-year wait for an Asian Games medal by defeating China 1-0 in the final, with Lalremsiami scoring the decisive goal in the 10th minute. The victory was India's first women's hockey gold at the Asian Games since 1982.

Speaking to ANI, Tete thanked the Odisha government for its continued support and warm welcome, saying the recognition motivates the team to perform well. She expressed hope for continued support ahead of the Olympics.

“I would like to thank the Odisha government for always welcoming us so warmly whenever we win medals. It motivates us to keep performing well. We love coming back to Odisha and are grateful for the love and support we receive. The government has always stood by us whenever we needed help. We hope this support continues, and we will do our best to perform well at the Olympics," she said.