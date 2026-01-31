Tripura CM reviews action taken on AIIMS MoU, key healthcare reforms underway

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday reviewed the action taken report on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between AIIMS, New Delhi, and the Government of Tripura during a video conference with the Director of AIIMS, New Delhi.



According to an official release, the review meeting was held on January 28, 2026, in the Chief Minister's war room through video conferencing, in connection with the MoU signed between AIIMS, New Delhi, and the Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Tripura.



The Health and Family Welfare Department informed that the Action Taken Report (ATR) was presented in pursuance of the MoU signed on October 17, 2025.