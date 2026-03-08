Transgender reservation in Govt jobs on the cards in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For a community long pushed to the margins of public employment, Kerala may be on the cusp of a quiet but significant shift. In a first for the state, the social justice department has proposed a 1% horizontal reservation for transgender persons within the existing quota system for government jobs.

The initiative follows directives from the Kerala High Court, urging the state to put in place mechanisms that ensure reservation for transgender persons in education and public employment. In 2014, the Supreme Court had also issued similar directives to the Centre and the state government.

As an immediate step, the state plans to create supernumerary posts to appoint three transgender candidates who have qualified the state PSC examination in their respective categories. The move is intended as an interim arrangement until a formal reservation framework is implemented. “The proposal is placed before the state cabinet for approval,” Higher Education Minister R Bindu told TNIE.

Only a cabinet approval needed to create sub-quota

As the reservation does not exceed the overall quota limit set by the Supreme Court, only a cabinet approval will be required to create the sub-quota.

The model of horizontal reservation would provide separate quotas within each vertical category such as SC, ST, OBC and the General Category. Accordingly, 1% of posts in each of these categories would be reserved for transgender persons. At present, the 4% reservation for persons with disabilities operates in a similar manner.

According to Syama S Prabha, project officer of the state transgender cell and a member of the transgender justice board, the initiative could help many transgender persons secure a social identity that matches their educational qualifications. “Greater access to jobs will not only provide financial security but also encourage more transgender persons to pursue higher education,” said Shyama, who is also a transgender activist.

Currently, a little over 1,500 transgender persons in the state have been issued identity cards by social justice department, though the actual number of transgender persons is estimated to exceed 7,500. “Such initiatives will help bring more members of the community into the mainstream,” she added.

Meanwhile, the state has set apart supernumerary seats in arts and science, law and nursing colleges for transgender students. The government is also exploring the possibility of extending similar provisions to professional courses such as engineering and medicine, official sources said.

If approved by the cabinet, the proposed sub-quota would mark a significant step in Kerala’s efforts to translate its progressive transgender policy into tangible opportunities in public employment.

FROM MARGINS TO MAINSTREAM

2014: SC asks states to ensure reservation for transgender persons in public employment and education

2015: TN provides vertical reservation to TG persons under Most Backward Class (MBC)

2021: Karnataka provides 1% horizontal reservation to TG persons across all categories

2024: Madras HC quashes TN govt’s MBC reservation norm; orders horizontal reservation

2024: Kerala HC directs state govt to implement reservation for transgender persons

This story has been written by Sovi Vidyadharan of The New Indian Express.