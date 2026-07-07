Sikkim pauses traffic to observe 'Day for Mother Earth'

Gangtok, Jul 7 (PTI) Vehicular movement across Sikkim came to a symbolic halt for seven minutes on Tuesday as the state observed "A Day for Mother Earth", an annual initiative aimed at raising awareness about climate change and reducing carbon emissions.
All non-emergency vehicular traffic across the state came to a standstill from 11:00 am to 11:07 am in a coordinated effort led by the Forest and Environment Department as part of the ongoing Sikkim Paryavaran Parva celebrations, according to a statement.
Emergency and essential services were exempted from the symbolic stoppage.
The seven-minute pause, often referred to as "7 Minutes for Earth," seeks to encourage citizens to reflect on the environmental impact of vehicular emissions and promote sustainable practices. Traffic Police, district administrations, government departments and the public participated in the statewide observance.
The initiative forms part of the 14-day Sikkim Paryavaran Parva, celebrated from July 1 to July 14 under the theme "Leave a Green Legacy", the statement said.
The programme includes plantation drives, green walks, cleanliness campaigns, awareness programmes, quizzes, workshops and other activities focused on environmental conservation, they said.
The observance was introduced by the state government in 2019. Since then, the annual seven-minute vehicular halt has become one of Sikkim's signature environmental initiatives, reinforcing the Himalayan state's commitment to climate action and sustainable development.
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.