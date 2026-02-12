Trade unions protest in Chennai; CITU slams labour codes

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 12 (ANI): CITU State President Soundararajan strongly criticised the Union Government's labour policies while addressing a protest organised by various trade unions in Guindy, Chennai, as part of the nationwide general strike.



An all-India general strike is being observed nationwide, with participation by workers in both urban and rural areas, including agricultural labourers. He stated that protests and road blockades were occurring at thousands of centres across India.



Speaking to reporters, Soundararajan said that the strike has been jointly organised by 10 central trade unions and more than 50 all-India federations of agricultural workers and farmers' associations. Trade union leaders have estimated that nearly 25 crore people would participate in the nationwide protest.



Soundararajan said the primary demand of the strike is the withdrawal of the four Labour Codes, which, he alleged, have amended and consolidated 25 existing labour laws in a manner that is entirely anti-worker and pro-employer.



He claimed that the new labour codes pose a serious threat to fundamental rights, including the right to strike, the right to collective bargaining, and the right to form and register trade unions. He further alleged that the laws fail to provide adequate protection to unorganised sector workers, scheme workers such as Anganwadi and ASHA staff, noon-meal workers, and other frontline employees.



Referring to the farmers' agitation, he said that assurances given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the farmers' protest had not been fulfilled. He alleged that the government had not implemented the M.S. Swaminathan Commission's recommendations on fair pricing for agricultural produce and had failed to guarantee the Minimum Support Price (MSP) as promised.



He further accused the government of weakening the 100-day rural employment scheme, noting that it had played a crucial role in supporting rural populations during periods of acute poverty.



Soundararajan also criticised proposed amendments to the Seed Act, alleging that they would promote multinational corporations and genetically modified seeds while undermining farmers' traditional seed rights.



He expressed concern regarding the Electricity Amendment Bill, asserting that it would pave the way for the privatisation of the power sector and affect free electricity schemes. He also alleged that several other statutes, including criminal laws and the Motor Vehicles Act, had been amended in ways detrimental to the public.



The CITU leader further criticised recent trade agreements with the United States and the European Union, asserting that the unrestricted import of agricultural and dairy products would adversely affect Indian farmers and milk producers. He alleged that such agreements would adversely affect rural livelihoods.



Stating that the country's sovereignty, self-reliance, and hard-earned freedoms were at risk, Soundararajan called upon the public and all political parties to support the general strike and protest movements.

