Mumbai: Gas Machines Group Chairman and President of Birex Investment Company Eduard Grekov has highlighted growing investor interest between Russia and India, calling for stronger economic cooperation between the two countries.



Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the Russian-Indian Forum titled "From The Volga to The Ganges" organised by the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Grekov said, "We are building a strategic alliance between Russia and India. Russia has many investors ready to participate in joint projects with India, and many companies willing to welcome Indian investors into their businesses."



On tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, he said, "Escalation is not confined to the Strait of Hormuz but is occurring in many parts of the world, driven by Western thinking. These developments only strengthen the need for integration."