Tourists flag poor facilities in Thanjavur Big Temple, officials say centre yet to release funds

THANJAVUR: The ‘Enhancement of Amenities for Brihadeeswara (Big) temple’ works is yet to commence even after the Union Tourism Ministry, in March 2025, identified Thanjavur as one of the destinations under Challenge Based Destination Development (CBDD) scheme.

Due to the delay, the toilets in the temple complex continue to remain in poor condition, inconveniencing visitors.

The number of tourists visiting Thanjavur, especially the main attraction of the 11th century Chola edifice, increased manifold compared to a few decades ago.