Telangana fee reimbursement dues stand at Rs 15,000 crore, says BJP Chief

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president Ramchander Rao on Saturday demanded that the state government immediately clear the pending fee reimbursement dues of students, claiming that the outstanding amount has now reached around Rs 15,000 crore.



Rao said the Telangana government had responded to the BJP’s ongoing agitation over the fee reimbursement issue and that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had questioned why the BJP was raising the issue now and had not done so during the previous BRS government.



Responding to the criticism, Rao said the BJP had raised the issue even when the BRS was in power and maintained that the party had been demanding payment of the pending dues during the previous government as well.

“The government of Telangana yesterday responded to the BJP’s ongoing agitation on the fee reimbursement issue. The Chief Minister has stated that the BJP is doing this agitation now, but earlier they did not do it during the BRS government,” Rao said.