UP CM highlights youth, education as key to stronger India-Japan ties

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday hosted a joint delegation from Japan and India, emphasising that youth exchanges are pivotal to driving the next chapter of bilateral relations as the two nations approach a major milestone in their diplomatic history.



Speaking at an interaction in Lucknow with Yamanashi Governor Kotaro Nagasaki, 13 Japanese high school students, and 20 local students from schools across the city, the Chief Minister urged the younger generation to build lasting connections across borders.



Highlighting the foundational role of education and cross-cultural understanding, CM Yogi Adityanath underscored that future diplomatic strength relies on shared learning environments:

"Our strongest relationships are built in classrooms, campuses, laboratories, and between young minds. May our children understand each other's culture, values, and life vision; may they learn together and grow together. Because today's children will be the most effective ambassadors of the India-Japan partnership tomorrow."