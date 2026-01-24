Today women are leading progress of our nation: HM Shah on National Girl Child Day

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday extended greetings to everyone on National Girl Child Day, emphasising that girls are not merely a responsibility but represent sheer strength and an invaluable force in nation-building as women are leading the progress of India now.

Taking to social media platform X, Union Minister Amit Shah said, “Greetings to everyone on 'National Girl Child Day.’ #NationalGirlChildDay symbolises that girls are not merely our responsibilities but sheer strength. The glorious examples of Rani Lakshmi Bai, Rani Velu Nachiyar, Mula Gabharu, and Pritilata Waddedar fill every Indian heart with pride and inspiration."

Highlighting the role of women in India’s growth story, Shah further stated, “The Modi government's mantra of women-led development has placed Nari Shakti at the forefront of development, and today women are leading the progress of our nation.”