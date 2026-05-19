TN to launch dedicated talent research wing for sports scouting

Chennai, May 19 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Sports Development Minister Aadhav Arjuna on Tuesday announced the establishment of a "Talent Research Wing" to identify outstanding athletes across the state.
He said a comprehensive review was undertaken regarding the infrastructure projects to be executed by the Sports Department in the 2026-27 fiscal year and the provision of a 3 per cent job reservation for athletes in government departments.
"The Talent Research Wing will implement measures to identify outstanding athletes across the state, prioritising sheer talent and ensuring a selection process free from any external recommendations or influence," the minister said in a statement here.
Stating that schemes will be formulated to provide enhanced incentive awards to further encourage athletes who have won medals in national and international competitions, he said necessary improvements will be carried out in sports hostels and financial assistance schemes for athletes.
"Instructions have been issued to ensure that athletes, both male and female, are provided with their basic necessities, including footwear. Directives were also given to ensure that financial constraints no longer serve as a barrier preventing athletes in the sports sector from achieving excellence," Arjuna said.
The minister further said students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds who shine in sports during their school years will be identified. "Through the Department of Sports Development, these students will be provided with the necessary training to enable them to emerge as champions," he added.
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.