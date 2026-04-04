TN polls: Poyyamozhi backs Stalin on CBSE 3-language policy, files nomination from Thiruverumbur



"The Chief Minister has firmly upheld the two-language policy set by Periyar, refusing to compromise. Even when offered Rs 3,458 crores, the state declined, insisting that ideology cannot be imposed. The message is clear that the state will not bend. The Chief Minister's words underline that the state board and its principles remain uncompromised," said the Tamil Nadu Education Minister.

Reaffirming the state's stance, Poyyamozhi said that Tamil Nadu's education model is rooted in its linguistic and cultural identity, and any move perceived as undermining this framework would be resisted.

In addition to addressing the policy issue, the Minister also filed his nomination from the Thiruverumbur Assembly constituency and expressed confidence about his electoral prospects. He highlighted his continuous engagement with the people and the strength of the alliance's campaign in the region.