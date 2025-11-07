TN inks gaming MoUs, secures IT partnerships to promote 'youth-led digital economy'

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu signed partnerships with leading gaming companies on Thursday at the India Game Developer Conference (IGDC) here, as part of its initiatives for long-term investment in game development, design and immersive media.

Memoranda of Understanding were inked with Nazara Technologies, Lakshya Digital and Reliance Games, alongside a skilling and research tie-up between the Game Developer Association of India (GDAI) and Hindustan University in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Udayanidhi Stalin. Information Technology Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan was also present on the occasion.