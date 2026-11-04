TN CM Vijay to felicitate top-scoring board exam students in Chennai

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will felicitate top-performing students of Class 10 and 12 public exams from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the first phase of an award ceremony here on Wednesday.

According to an official announcement, the event is aimed at encouraging meritorious students and will be held at the R K Convention Centre in Neelankarai, Chennai.

The first phase of the felicitation will cover students from 30 assembly constituencies spread across five districts: Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, and Villuppuram.