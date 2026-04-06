TN: Class 10 Board exam answer sheet evaluation begins today; results likely on May 20

Chennai: The evaluation of answer scripts for the Class 10 (SSLC) public examinations in Tamil Nadu commenced on Monday, with officials indicating that the results are likely to be announced on May 20.

The Class 10 Board examinations, conducted under the Tamil Nadu State Board syllabus, began on March 11 and witnessed participation from a total of 8,96,550 candidates. This included 8,82,806 regular school students and 13,744 private candidates, reflecting a substantial turnout across the state.