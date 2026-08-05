TVK govt unveils education-focused TN Budget 2026-27

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Marie Wilson on Wednesday presented the state budget for the financial year 2026-27, outlining a visionary roadmap to transform the state into a 1.5 trillion-dollar economy by the year 2031.



In his address to the Legislative Assembly, the Finance Minister lauded the leadership of Chief Minister Vijay, stating that his entry into public service was driven by a moral obligation to the people. He remarked that the Chief Minister has successfully navigated various political challenges to establish a foundation for transparent governance and principled politics. According to the Minister, the administration has not only met its initial commitments but has exceeded expectations in its pursuit of genuine social equity.



A massive portion of the budget has been dedicated to revitalising the state's educational landscape. The government has earmarked Rs 300 crore for modernisation of 3,734 state-run schools. Furthermore, a new initiative, 'Super Clean, Super Campus ', focused on campus hygiene and security, will be launched in 10,000 schools during its opening phase, supported by an outlay of Rs 139 crore. This program aims to provide round-the-clock protection and consistent maintenance of facilities like restrooms and drinking water systems.