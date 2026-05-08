TN 12th results 2026 declared at tnresults.nic.in; 95.20% students pass

Chennai: The Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) has declared the Class 12 or HSE (+2) board exam results today, May 8, 2026. It has activated the TN 12th results 2026 link on the official official websites at tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

Students who had appeared for the written exam can access the TNDGE Class 12 results 2026 with valid login credentials. One must use their registration number and date of birth to access the TN 12th results. The overall pass percentage is 95.20 per cent. Girls scoring 97 per cent and boys getting 93.19 per cent.

How to download TNDGE 12th result marksheet 2026?

Step 1: Open the official portal of TNDGE at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in

Step 2: Find the "HSE(+2) Examination Results March 2026" link on the homepage

Step 3: Clicking on the link will open the TN 12th results page

Step 4: Fill in the login credentials such as registration number and date of birth

Step 5: Submit the mandatory fields

Step 6: The Tamil Nadu 12th results 2026 will be available on the screen

Step 7: Download TN 12th marksheet 2026 pdf

Step 8: Keep the hard copy of TN 12th results for future need

TNDGE TN 12th results 2026 link

Students can follow the below link to land on the Tamil Nadu 12th results 2026. The registration number and date of birth mandatory to access the results.

Click here for TN 12th results 2026

The TNDGE has also announced that the TN Class 12 supplementary exams will be conducted for those who fail in main exams. The supplementary exam details will be announced shortly.