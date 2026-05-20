TN 10th Result 2026 Marksheet: How to download at tnresults.nic.in?

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) will announce the Tamil Nadu Class 10 SSLC Result 2026 on May 20. Once declared, candidates who appeared for the SSLC board examinations will be able to access and download their provisional marksheets from the official website i.e., tnresults.nic.in.

Students are advised to keep their registration number and date of birth ready to check their Tamil Nadu Class 10 SSLC results online once the result link is activated. The digital marksheet will comprise subject-wise marks, total score, qualifying status, and other examination-related details.

Steps to check Tamil Nadu class 10 SSLC marksheet 2026?

Step 1: Go to the official Tamil Nadu class 10 SSLC results website at tnresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for “TN SSLC Result 2026” available on the homepage.

Step 3: Provide your login details, such as registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on the submit button to view your marksheet.

Step 5: Check your marks carefully and download the marksheet.

Step 6: It is advisable to keep a printed copy for future use.

The Tamil Nadu Board Class 10 examination were conducted between March 11 and April 6, 2026, in offline written mode across the state. The exam were held in a single shift from 10 am to 1 pm. Students were additionally provided 15 minutes before the commencement of the examination to read the question paper and plan their answers.