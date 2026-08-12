TMC MP Kirti Azad seeks answers on student protests

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP Kirti Azad on Wednesday questioned the Centre over its handling of student protests, alleging that police used pellet guns, tear gas and lathis, including spiked lathis, against protesting students.



Speaking to reporters in Parliament, Azad said the government had promised justice to the students but had failed to fulfil its assurance. He questioned the absence of the concerned government representative in the House to respond to the issue.

"Pellet guns, tear gas and lathis were used, even spiked lathis were used against students. The government promised students justice but did not fulfil," Azad said.



He further questioned who was supposed to come to Parliament and answer the concerns raised by the Opposition.

"Today is 12 August. Where is he? He comes to Parliament, but does not come to the House to answer," Azad said.