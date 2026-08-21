TISS sets up School of Analytics, plans to name it after late industrialist Ratan Tata

Mumbai: The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) on Thursday announced the establishment of the School of Analytics, an academic initiative positioned at the intersection of technology, society, and sustainability, in collaboration with Tata Trusts.
TISS is planning to name the school after Ratan Tata in recognition of the late industrialist's enduring commitment to ethical technology, innovation, and sustainable development, the institute said in a statement.
The new school will offer two academic programmes -- a Master's in Analytics and a Bachelor's in Analytics and Sustainability -- both designed to equip students with both technical competencies and critical social perspectives, it said.
Looking ahead, the School of Analytics aims to become a national and global hub for interdisciplinary research, policy advisory, and capacity building, according to the statement.
It also intends to launch executive education programmes and international collaborations focusing on digital transformation, climate analytics, and urban informality, it added.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.