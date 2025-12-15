Tiruchy: Newly built anganwadi not opened yet, children visit centre 1-km away

TIRUCHY: An anganwadi centre in Gandhi Street near Ponmalai in Tiruchy remains unopened due to delays in completing pending work, depriving local children of essential early childhood services. The delay has forced families to send their children to centres farther away, inconveniencing residents, who have urged authorities to expedite the inauguration.
Over 700 families reside in Gandhi Street and Kamarajapuram near Ponnagar in Ward 55. Currently, more than 40 children from these areas travel to the Anganwadi centre in Milaguparai, which is about a kilometre away, to access basic childhood care and nutrition services. Recognizing the need for a centre in their locality, residents had repeatedly requested the Tiruchy Corporation to establish an Anganwadi in Gandhi Street.
“Our children are forced to walk long distances to reach the nearest Anganwadi. This is not only inconvenient but also unsafe, especially for toddlers. We hope the corporation will take immediate steps to complete the pending work and open the centre so our kids can benefit from it immediately,” C Valli, a resident, said.
In response, the corporation approved the construction of a new centre in 2023-24, allocating Rs 19.2 lakh from its general funds. Conustruction began promptly, and by March, around 90% of the work was allegedly completed. However, the remaining work has been delayed, and the centre is yet to be inaugurated. Residents, along with Ward 55 Councillor V Ramadoss, have been persistently urging the civic body to complete the remaining work and formally open the centre. Ramadoss allegedly raised the issue multiple times in council meetings but said no step has been taken so far.
Speaking to TNIE, he said, “Weeds have grown around the centre, and the authorities should clean the area. They must also build a compound wall and lay paver blocks after completing the building to ensure safety of children.
Otherwise, they may be at risk from poisonous insects.” When contacted, a corporation official told TNIE, “Around 10% of the work, including electrical, is still pending. The contractor has caused delays. However, we will check the situation and ensure the remaining work is completed soon.”