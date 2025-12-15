Tiruchy: Newly built anganwadi not opened yet, children visit centre 1-km away

TIRUCHY: An anganwadi centre in Gandhi Street near Ponmalai in Tiruchy remains unopened due to delays in completing pending work, depriving local children of essential early childhood services. The delay has forced families to send their children to centres farther away, inconveniencing residents, who have urged authorities to expedite the inauguration.

Over 700 families reside in Gandhi Street and Kamarajapuram near Ponnagar in Ward 55. Currently, more than 40 children from these areas travel to the Anganwadi centre in Milaguparai, which is about a kilometre away, to access basic childhood care and nutrition services. Recognizing the need for a centre in their locality, residents had repeatedly requested the Tiruchy Corporation to establish an Anganwadi in Gandhi Street.

“Our children are forced to walk long distances to reach the nearest Anganwadi. This is not only inconvenient but also unsafe, especially for toddlers. We hope the corporation will take immediate steps to complete the pending work and open the centre so our kids can benefit from it immediately,” C Valli, a resident, said.