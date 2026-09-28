Police search for three missing school students in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Three school students went missing after attending coaching class in Chandrasekharpur area of Bhubaneswar, police said on Monday.
Two class 9 students and a class 7 student from Sitanath and Adarsha slum areas left home for tuition on Sunday evening and did not return by night. After searching the locality, family members of the missing boys lodged a complaint at the Chandrasekharpur police station, a police officer said.
The Chandrasekharpur police registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the three missing school students, he said, adding that special police teams were formed to trace the students.
"The minor students left for tuition but did not attend the coaching class. After receiving the complaint, we have launched an investigation to trace them," Manas Ranjan Pradhan, ACP, Bhubaneswar (Zone-6) told PTI.
The students were last seen playing in the school playground, and further search operation is in progress, he said.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.