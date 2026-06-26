Those who target schools, children with impunity must be held into account: India tells UNSC

He noted that in India, the Right to Education is a fundamental right enshrined in the Constitution, guaranteeing free and compulsory education up to the age of 14 years. In order to ensure access to quality education to all, India launched DIKSHA (Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing) -- the national digital platform for school education that has democratised access to quality learning through interactive content and AI-powered tools across multiple languages.

"Our domestic commitment to ensure access to affordable and quality education also shapes our engagement on this issue internationally," he said, adding that India leveraged digital technology as a vital enabler of access to education, especially in regions and during times with disrupted physical schooling such as during the Covid pandemic.

"Our experience has convinced us that access to digital learning can be the bridge that helps children access education during conflicts," he said.