Air India set for major transformation in 2026: CEO Wilson

Hyderabad: A few days after Air India ushered in a significant new chapter in its transformation journey with the arrival of its first line-fit Boeing 787-9, custom-built for the airline, its CEO Campbell Wilson says that this year will be one of transformation for the Airline.



Speaking to ANI at Wings India 2026, Wilson highlighted that the airline is entering a pivotal phase with the introduction of its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, specifically designed and built for the carrier. "So this year is a real year of transformation for Air India. We have the first of these line-fit 787 Dreamliners coming. We have three more coming this year, two more A350 1000s towards the end of the year," he said.



Wilson mentioned that it was wonderful to show it to Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu. According to Wilson, "This year, we're going to see at least 20 of these world-class widebody aircraft operating the Air India fleet to Europe, to East Asia, to Australia, and more to come... Certainly, in 2027 and 2028, we see a huge transformation in the Air India long-haul wide-body fleet. The domestic fleet has already been nearly entirely upgraded. So it means a better product for people, a higher business class cabin to accommodate more corporate traffic"