'This union budget is continuum of all budgets since 2024'

CHENNAI: The Union Budget presented this month cannot be seen in isolation, but as a continuum of the three budgets since the present government came to power in 2024, K Balasubramanian, joint secretary, Ministry of Finance, said on Saturday.

Addressing virtually the discussion organised by the school of management in Sri Chandrasekharendra Saraswathi Viswa Mahavidyalaya, Kanchipuram, he said there are three basic foundations that tie the budgets — macroeconomic stability, fiscal discipline and focus on capital expenditure on infrastructure.