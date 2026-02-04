Budget 2026 under the lens at SCSVMV seminar in Chennai

News

The seminar aims to provide a multi-dimensional perspective on the Budget’s implications for businesses, investors, and the broader economy.
Sri Chandrasekharendra Saraswathi Vishwa Maha Vidyalaya (SCSVMV), Kanchipuram, will organise a Budget Analysis Seminar on February 7 at Vani Mahal, Chennai.

The seminar will begin at 4 pm and will bring together experts from taxation, law, finance, infrastructure investment, and media to discuss key takeaways from the Union Budget.

The event will feature an eminent panel comprising:

  • KR Sekar, Partner, Deloitte Tax Practice;

  • MR Venkatesh, Advocate;

  • Venkat Subramanyam, CEO, Venkat Vedha Capital;

  • Krishnan S Iyer, CEO, NDR InvIT Managers (the investment manager for NDR InvIT Trust);

  • Vaidiyanathan, Editor, Dinamani.

