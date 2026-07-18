Carbon fibre, 3D printing and a private rocket: Why Vikram-1 matters, according to Gujarat science advisor

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 18 (ANI): Advisor to Gujarat Council on Science and Technology Narottam Sahoo on Friday praised the successful launch of India's first privately developed orbital-class rocket Vikram-1, saying that the initiative will create a new history.

Speaking with ANI, he highlighted that the 24-meter rocket they built, designed for Low Earth Orbit, utilised materials created entirely through 3D printing and carbon fibre technology.

"The successful flight of 'Vikram-1' today; it introduced so many novel approaches and established a solid foundation in the space sector. This marked the first major success for Skyroot Aerospace, a space startup. The 24-meter rocket they built, designed for Low Earth Orbit, utilised materials created entirely through 3D printing and carbon fibre technology. Prime Minister Modi established IN-SPACe in Ahmedabad five years ago to integrate private players into ISRO's mainstream activities; this initiative is creating a new history," he said.

Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 Test Flight-1 successfully reached orbit, marking the maiden flight of India's first privately developed orbital-class rocket.

The rocket completed its final burn and injected its payloads into a nearly 450-km orbit, making India the third country in the world with private orbital launch capability.

The mission, named 'Mission Aagaman', was executed from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre. The 24-metre carbon-composite rocket completed all planned flight stages, including stage separations and the firing of its Orbital Adjustment Module (OAM).

The Vikram-1 rocket, powered by three solid-fuel stages and a liquid orbital adjustment module, is designed to deploy payloads up to 350 kg into a 450-km Low Earth Orbit (LEO).

The maiden flight carried multiple payloads, including the "Diamond Lotus", a lab-grown diamond from Bengaluru-based Cosmos Diamonds.

Among the payloads on Vikram-1 Test Flight-1 is something truly special--a handwritten postcard from PM Modi with the words, "Vande Mataram."

It travels to space alongside handwritten messages from the Skyroot team, investors, policymakers, and well-wishers across the globe, making Mission Aagaman a celebration carried by many hands and shared by millions.