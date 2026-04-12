This gram panchayat in Karnataka deposits Rs 5,000 for each girl child under ‘Kumari Samriddhi’ scheme

BELAGAVI: In a commendable move towards promoting gender equality and securing the future of girl children, the Hooli gram panchayat in Saundatti taluk of Belagavi district has introduced an innovative welfare scheme titled ‘Kumari Samriddhi’. Launched in August 2022, the initiative has now earned recognition across Karnataka for its impactful grassroots approach.

The scheme is designed to support families with girl children by providing financial assistance at the time of birth. Under this initiative, if a family’s first child is a girl or if they have two girl children, the gram panchayat deposits a fixed amount in the child’s name. This financial support aims to ensure long-term security and encourage a positive outlook towards the birth of girl children.