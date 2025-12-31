"They won't let us play": Kerala student's heartwarming complaint to Sivankutty

“Hello, are you the education minister? They won’t let us play during the vacation. Classes are going on. Can you please intervene and let us play?”
That innocent yet determined plea wasn’t part of a prank or a publicity stunt. It was a real phone call made by a bright Class 7 student to General Education Minister V Sivankutty and has since turned into a heart-warming story of childhood courage and the simple joy of play. The caller was Muhammad Farhan, a student from Keezhppayur AUP School in Meppayur panchayat of Kozhikode district. Farhan had been listening closely to the minister’s public statement that no classes should be held during school vacations. So, when his school conducted classes during the Christmas holidays, Farhan felt something wasn’t right.
Instead of sulking or silently complying, the young boy picked up the phone and called the minister directly to lodge his complaint, The New Indian Express reports. For a 12-year-old, being asked to sit in a classroom during the precious vacation hours meant missing out on playtime with friends. That was Farhan’s real concern. After all, how easy is it for a child to give up play, the language of childhood itself?
The call reached the minister while he was at his office in Thiruvananthapuram, interacting with journalists. Farhan clearly explained that classes were being held during the vacation and that students were not being allowed to play.
Soon, sensing the seriousness of the situation, Farhan’s mother took over the call. She clarified that the class in question was an Upper Secondary Scholarship coaching session, and that it lasted only for a short while. With a gentle laugh, she admitted that the complaint was mainly because Farhan wanted to go out and play.
The minister then asked a simple but telling question: “Do you want the class to continue?” Without hesitation, the mother replied, “Yes, classes are important.” But the “minister for children”, as many fondly call him, chose to stand with the child. He reminded her that vacations are meant for children to play, to grow, to explore, and to enjoy their childhood. A Class 7 student, he said, deserves time to play and be carefree.
The mother agreed. According to the minister, his office maintains a student-friendly approach which is why they are given the freedom to contact him directly. He said he was happy to see students confidently calling him and raising their concerns.
And just like that, Farhan received what might be Kerala’s most delightful permission slip, a ministerial-level approval to go and play.